What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain fetches $19.5 million | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain fetches $19.5 million
June 25, 2017
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $19.5 million
Date recorded: June 19
Address: 768 Hunter Creek Road
Subdivision: Red Mountain Ranch
Buyer: 768 Hunter Creek LLC
Seller: Brookway Aspen 768 LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2010, remodeled in 2015
Total heated area: 8,422 square feet
Land: 33,588 square feet
Property tax bill: $33,138.20
Original listing price: $21.5 million
Features: 6 bedrooms, 61/2 baths, resistance swimming pool, billiard/game room with bar, home theater
Listing broker: Susan Guggenheim Lodge