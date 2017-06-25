 What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain fetches $19.5 million | AspenTimes.com

Back to: News

What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain fetches $19.5 million

Michael Brands/Special to The Aspen Times |

The view from the home at 768 Hunter Creek Road, which sold last week for $19.5 million.

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $19.5 million

Date recorded: June 19

Address: 768 Hunter Creek Road

Subdivision: Red Mountain Ranch

Buyer: 768 Hunter Creek LLC

Seller: Brookway Aspen 768 LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2010, remodeled in 2015

Total heated area: 8,422 square feet

Land: 33,588 square feet

Property tax bill: $33,138.20

Original listing price: $21.5 million

Features: 6 bedrooms, 61/2 baths, resistance swimming pool, billiard/game room with bar, home theater

Listing broker: Susan Guggenheim Lodge