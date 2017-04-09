What’s the Big Deal: Nearly $13.5 million for Aspen Highlands-area home | AspenTimes.com

Editor's note: "What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $13.49 million

Date recorded: April 5, 2017

Address: 991 Moore Drive, Aspen

Neighborhood: Moore Family PUC

Buyer: Aspen Luca LLC

Seller: Red Leaf Homes LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2014

Total heated area: 10,633 square feet

Land: 1.266 acres

Features: Five bedrooms, six full baths, 2 half-baths, elevator, indoor jetted tub, outdoor hot tub/spa, steam shower

Property tax bill: $41,680.72

Original listing price: $16.95 million