What’s the Big Deal: $9.4 million for Red Mountain home | AspenTimes.com

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $9,391,891

Date recorded: April 12, 2017

Address: 238 W. Reds Road

Subdivision: Red Mountain

Buyer: Steve J. Dell Trustee

Seller: ALD 1998 Colorado Trust

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: Actual, 1995; effective, 1996

Land: 1.02 acre

Total heated area: 8,524 square feet

Property tax bill: $19,237

Buzzworthy

Timbers Resorts, a Carbondale-based developer and operator of private boutique resorts and residence clubs, has appointed Edward Shapard as managing director of hospitality. Shapard has nearly two decades of hospitality experience in the Americas and Asia.

Edward joins Timbers Resorts from The St. Regis, Deer Valley, where he has been general manager since 2013. He oversaw all operations at the 177-room resort and 24 residences, restaurant, bar, spa, and outdoor venues.

"Edward has a wonderful sensibility and an exemplary background in the luxury and hospitality industry that will prove invaluable to the experiences we provide across our current portfolio and look to expand to new and exciting destinations across the world," said Greg Spencer, Timbers Resorts chief executive officer. "From overseeing creative food and beverage service in all of our properties, to crafting unique spa experiences and ensuring our golf offerings shine, we are in good hands with Edward and we look forward to taking our hospitality experiences to the next level with his leadership."

Current Timbers Collection properties can be found in Aspen, Beaver Creek, Cabo San Lucas, Jupiter, Kaua'i, Kiawah Island, Maui, Napa, Scottsdale, Snowmass, Sonoma, Southern California, Steamboat, Tuscany and Vail.