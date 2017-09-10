What’s the Big deal: $8 million nets Aspen home
September 10, 2017
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $8 million
Date recorded: Sept. 8, 2017
Address: 834 E. Durant Ave., Aspen
Neighborhood: Enclave at The Little Nell
Buyer: Zayanderoudi Trust
Seller: 834 Aspen LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1995, remodeled in 1996
Total heated area: 3,584 square feet
Land: 3,400 square feet
Features: 5 bedrooms, 4-plus baths