What’s the Big deal: $8 million nets Aspen home

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $8 million

Date recorded: Sept. 8, 2017

Address: 834 E. Durant Ave., Aspen

Neighborhood: Enclave at The Little Nell

Buyer: Zayanderoudi Trust

Seller: 834 Aspen LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1995, remodeled in 1996

Total heated area: 3,584 square feet

Land: 3,400 square feet

Features: 5 bedrooms, 4-plus baths