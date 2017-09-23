What’s the Big Deal: $6.675 million for Aspen Highlands home

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $6.675 million

Date recorded: Sept. 22, 2017

Address: 235 Exhibition Lane, Aspen

Neighborhood: Aspen Highlands Village

Buyer: The Leitner Living Trust UAD

Seller: Suzanne K Bade Revocable Trust

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2016

Total heated area: 6,426 square feet

Features: Five bedrooms, six baths, one half-bath

Property tax bill: $24,041.48

Buzzworthy

• Last week's $29 million sale featured in "What's the Big Deal" made headlines in other media outlets as well, largely because of the buyer's identity. Lachlan Murdoch, executive co-chairman of News Corp, executive chairman of NOVA Entertainment and executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, is the home's new owner, multiple media outlets reported.

• Cottle Carr Yaw Architects last week announced the promotion of Todd Kennedy to principal. Kennedy, who has worked at the firm since 2000, led projects that received five awards from the Colorado chapter of the American Institute of Architects, including two AIA10 awards. AIA 10 recognizes design excellence among the most talented emerging architects in Colorado, according to a Cottle Carr Yaw news release.