 What's the Big Deal: $6.25 million for West End home

What’s the Big Deal: $6.25 million for West End home

 

625 Gillespie St., Aspen

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $6.25 million
Date recorded: Oct. 12
Address: 625 Gillespie St., Aspen
Neighborhood: West End
Buyer: Susan and Lee McIntire
Seller: F430 LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2007
Total heated area: 4,813 square feet
Land: 4,890 square feet
Property tax bill: $16,791.12

