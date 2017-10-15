What’s the Big Deal: $6.25 million for West End home

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $6.25 million

Date recorded: Oct. 12

Address: 625 Gillespie St., Aspen

Neighborhood: West End

Buyer: Susan and Lee McIntire

Seller: F430 LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2007

Total heated area: 4,813 square feet

Land: 4,890 square feet

Property tax bill: $16,791.12