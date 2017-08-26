What’s the Big Deal: $5.6 million lands Aspen condo

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $5.625 million

Date recorded: Aug. 24

Address: 342 Summit St., Aspen

Buyer: 342 Summit Street B LLC

Seller: James C Gettel Trust

Property type: Condo

Year built: 1994

Total heated area: 2,640 square feet

Features: 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, two-car garage, elevator

Property tax bill: $13,166.84

Buzzworthy

The American Institute of Architects, Colorado presented Aspen firm Charles Cunniffe Architects with two 2017 Design Awards at the 2017 AIA Colorado Awards Gala in Denver.

Cunniffe earned a Best in State Merit Award for the Rio Grande restrooms in Aspen's Rio Grande Park, and a Colorado West Merit Award for Fourteen Sixty, a private residence in Aspen. A total of 28 design awards were presented.

Charles Cunniffe Architects worked in collaboration with the Aspen Parks Department to design the sustainable restrooms in Rio Grande Park. The building responds to the city Canary Initiative against climate change and incorporates numerous sustainable design features including a Gabion wire exterior with rock obtained from the site, composting toilets and solar photovoltaic panels.

Fourteen Sixty was designed with the owner's vision of a zero-maintenance retreat, designed for entertaining and to showcase their art collection.

"This project was rewarding on many levels," said Rich Pavcek, senior project architect. "The site provided unique challenges which were met with clever design solutions and materials. The design embraces contemporary forms while affording the clients a beautiful home to entertain and collect."