What’s the Big Deal: $29 million for Buttermilk home

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $29 million

Date recorded: Sept. 15

Address: 2750 and 2800 West Buttermilk Road, Aspen

Subdivision: West Buttermilk Pfister Tracts

Buyer: LKM Colorado LLC

Seller: 2800 West Buttermilk LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2016

Total heated area: 12,366 square feet

Land: 44.6 acres

Property tax bill: $13,491

Worth noting: Last week saw three property deals fetch more than $10 million, highlighted by the $29 million sale, which is the second-highest price paid for a single-family home in Pitkin County this year.

Marketing materials for the Aspen branch of Douglas Elliman, which listed the home, describe the property as having a "picturesque 1,800 ft. long driveway (that) connects the 13,500 sq. ft. mountain contemporary main residence with the two bed/two bath guest house, and the large stable at this private family compound. The main residence is built with exquisite finishes and exacting attention to detail. Features include Boffi cabinetry and stone countertops from Italy, perfectly 'matchbook' stone fireplaces, a glass 11-foot-tall pivoting front door, custom made chandeliers, cedar wood ceilings and wide plank walnut floors."