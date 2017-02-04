What’s the Big Deal: $24.4 million home sale highest since December 2015 | AspenTimes.com

Editor’s note: “What’s the Big Deal?” runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $24.4 million

Date recorded: Feb. 1, 2017

Address: 455 Sunnyside Lane

Subdivision: Moore exemption

Buyer: Costanera Partners LLC

Seller: LW Development

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2016

Total heated area: 13,717 square feet

Land: 4,900 square feet

Features: Eight bedrooms, 11 baths, entertaining rooms, indoor theater, indoor and outdoor pool/spa, outdoor kitchen, cabana spaces, three-car garage

Property tax bill: $61,660.88

Worth noting: Bob Bowden Properties built the home on spec, buying the property for $4 million in April 2012 from Kenneth Moore. Representing the seller in last week’s transaction was Chris Souki. The $24.4 million deal is the highest price paid for a Pitkin County single-family home so far in 2017, as well as all of 2016. The last home sale to top the mark came in December 2015, when a Red Mountain home fetched $29.5 million.