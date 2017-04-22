What’s the Big Deal: $15 million for King Street home in Aspen | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: $15 million for King Street home in Aspen
April 22, 2017
Editor's note: "What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $15.185 million
Date recorded: April 18
Address: 936 King St., Aspen
Neighborhood: East Aspen
Buyer: Leila King LLC
Seller: 936 King LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: Actual, 1998; effective, 2014; remodel, 2016
Land: 20,211 square feet
Total heated area: 7,059 square feet
Features: Six bedrooms, seven baths, caretaker apartment, infinity edge pool/hot tub, outdoor kitchen, putting green
Property tax bill: $14,997.96