 What’s the Big Deal: $15 million for King Street home in Aspen | AspenTimes.com

Back to: News

What’s the Big Deal: $15 million for King Street home in Aspen

936 King St., Aspen

Editor's note: "What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $15.185 million

Date recorded: April 18

Address: 936 King St., Aspen

Neighborhood: East Aspen

Buyer: Leila King LLC

Seller: 936 King LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: Actual, 1998; effective, 2014; remodel, 2016

Land: 20,211 square feet

Total heated area: 7,059 square feet

Features: Six bedrooms, seven baths, caretaker apartment, infinity edge pool/hot tub, outdoor kitchen, putting green

Property tax bill: $14,997.96