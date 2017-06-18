What’s the Big Deal: $15.3 million for West End home | AspenTimes.com

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $15.32 million

Date recorded: June 12, 2017

Address: 439 Pearl Court, Aspen

Neighborhood: West End

Buyer: Hill 190 LLC

Seller: 614 Aspen LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Total heated area: 6,385 square feet

Land: 8,120 square feet

Features: 7 bedroom suites, 9 baths

Property tax bill: $11,724.72

Buzzworthy

• Zone 4 Architects recently announced the promotion of Jeff McCollum to the position of associate. In addition to continuing to perform project management for various projects within the office, McCollum will also be assisting with various aspects of firm management.

"Jeff's attention to detail and thoroughness are second to none, and he has been an essential component of Zone 4's success since joining the firm in 2011," Dylan Johns, principal of Zone 4 along with Bill Pollock, said in a statement. "This promotion also serves to recognize his growth a person and professional since joining the firm, and his continued commitment to making Zone 4 a better workplace for everyone in the firm."

McCollum received a bachelor's of architecture degree from Kansas State University in 2001, but had first met the principals of Zone 4 while working as an intern at Cottle Carr Yaw in 2000, where he was subsequently employed for 8 years following his graduation from KSU.

• Rowland+Broughton Architecture/Urban Design/Interior Design recently announced Dana Ellis and Tim Owen recently passed the Architect Registration Examination, a national licensing exam for architects presented by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.

Ellis, AIA, LEED AP, has been with R+B's Aspen studio since 2008. She is design liaison for city of Aspen projects, including the city's Commercial Design Guidelines, and has a key role in the design of R+B's new Aspen headquarters. Previous projects include the renovation of prominent Aspen restaurants, such as Justice Snow's, The Little Nell's Element 47 and White House Tavern.

A 2-year R+B team member in the Aspen studio, Owen, AIA, has been a project architect, handling design development work, dedication to technical standards and details, balancing budget concerns, elevating graphic management standards and software remodeling.