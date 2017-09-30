 What’s the Big Deal: $10.4 million for Aspen Meadows home | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: $10.4 million for Aspen Meadows home

Staff report

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $10.4 million

Date recorded: Sept. 26

Address: 650 Meadows Road

Subdivision: Aspen Meadows

Buyer: 9425 Aspen Real Estate LLC

Seller: 650 Meadows Road LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2001

Total heated area: 5,854 square feet

Property tax bill: $21,178.24

