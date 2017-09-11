Westbound I-70 closed near Glenwood Springs after semi hauling pigs tips over

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at mile marker 117.5 — just outside of Glenwood Springs — as crews attempt to clean up a rolled over semi-truck. To make matters worse, the commercial vehicle was hauling livestock, specifically pigs, according to Glenwood Springs Chief of Police Terry Wilson.

Wilson said it was a single-vehicle accident and that Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been contacted to help with the cleanup. Colorado State Patrol is already assisting on scene.

There is no estimated time of reopening. The accident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.