Rocky Mountain Foundation takes reins of John Denver Celebration for 20th anniversary festival in Aspen

11 a.m. & 1 p.m. All of My Memories: Our Aspen Gatherings from 1997-2017, Pitkin County Library

One year after John Denver's untimely and tragic death in October 1997, fans and friends gathered in Aspen — his "sweet Rocky Mountain paradise" — to celebrate the life of the iconic singer, songwriter and environmentalist.

Twenty years later, the annual John Denver Celebration is still bringing together the Denver faithful every October — drawing fans from around the world.

But for most of its two-decade history, the festival has been a decentralized gathering — informally staging concerts and parties with Denver bandmates, cover artists and superfans.

This year, the Rocky Mountain Foundation for the Performing Arts has taken the reins of the celebration.

"We wanted to make it more formal and make it something more than the fans getting together," says Luanne Hunt, executive director of the Dillon-based foundation. "We can really do good in the world."

This year's celebration looks a lot like previous ones, with concerts running from morning to night at the Wheeler Opera House and smaller venues around town. One notable difference is the absence of Chris Collins, the John Denver impersonator who became the de facto face of the celebration in recent years and headlined the festival with his band Boulder Canyon for several years.

Hunt says she and her group are aiming to market the celebration beyond the most hardcore John Denver fans, to host concerts of non-Denver music, to bring in young people through music scholarships, and they're looking at expanding to events beyond Aspen.

The celebration opened on Wednesday, Oct. 11, with a concert by the legendary large folk ensemble New Christy Minstrels at the Wheeler Opera House. The Grammy-winning band — which included John Denver's uncle in the early 1960s — is led by Randy Sparks, who is credited with discovering John Denver.

"We want to bring other artists, too," Hunt says of the New Christy Minstrels headlining. "Not just John Denver tribute artists, but other artists who were influential in the days when John was big."

The spirit of the John Denver Celebration, Hunt hopes, will go unchanged and will continue to celebrate his music and his message.

"His music is like wrapping yourself in a warm blanket," Hunt says. "It's never lost that quality. We want people to know that John Denver's music is alive and well and it has the power to transform lives."

John Denver's music certainly hasn't faded out of popular culture. In fact, this year John Denver songs were used prominently in the major motion pictures "Alien: Covenant," "Okja" and "Logan Lucky" — three of seven movies to include Denver on soundtracks in 2017.

While the Rocky Mountain Foundation is looking forward, author J.P. McDaniel is looking back on the past 20 years of Aspen's John Denver celebrations in a new book. Her "All My Memories" is a commemorative publication with stories and more than 1,000 photos from the past two decades of Aspen gatherings. She's releasing it this weekend.

The Littleton-based fan has attended all 20 celebrations in Aspen. She believes the John Denver Celebration will retain its grassroots spirit even if the new organizers bring more big-name musicians to town or expand the festival.

"We are seeing more and more professional and well-known musicians coming to the gatherings, especially this year," says McDaniel, who will discuss the new book Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Pitkin County Library. "However, there is still plenty of opportunity and welcomes for lesser-known musicians and for people just wanting to share their voices singing John Denver songs."

