Mountain Mayhem: ‘Tis the season | AspenTimes.com

Throughout the month of December, Aspen becomes a veritable Winter Wonderland with tree lightings, elf sightings, Santa visits, Christmas caroling, Menorah lighting, cooking baking, gingerbread house making and other festive traditions. Among my favorites still to come are the St. Regis’ annual tree lighting ritual this Saturday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. Also, the Aspen Historical Society’s Caroling and Cookie Exchange at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public. For more listings of can’t-miss events, visit the Aspen Chamber’s website and view the full listing on its 12 Days of Aspen’s calendar: http://www.aspenchamber.org. Happy Holidays!

