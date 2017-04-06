Mountain Mayhem: Sweet Sixteen | AspenTimes.com

This spring marked the sixteenth rendition of a spirited on-mountain party – the now legendary Bonnie's Bash – held on Saturday, April 1 in the afternoon. Set on the deck at Bonnie's restaurant mid-mountain on Ajax, this welcoming, friend-filled gathering is all about tradition. Local Sarah Manning began the annual affair with several friends at the Wine Cabin in Snowmass in the early aughts. As "hostess with the mostest," Manning books the deck, lines up the kegs, orders the décor and spreads the word via flier and Facebook. Though the setting has changed over the years with the party starting in Snowmass and eventually migrating to Aspen Mountain, the theme's remained luau-style since the beginning. This year, a handful of guests even wore fresh leis flown in from Maui. As friends old and new danced in ski boots under the sun, as well as through snow showers, the aloha spirit was alive and infectious.

