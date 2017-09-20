Mountain Mayhem: Splendid September

When September strikes, distance running season is sparked, many weddings take place, off-season dining and hotel specials begin, sporting events and adventures are in full force and fall travels commence.

This fall's dining specials are all listed on EatAspen.com where you'll find deals from breakfast through late night online.

On September 16 in beautiful Breckenridge, Tucker Vest Burton and her beau, Kevin Sommers, tied the knot amidst friends, family and the last of the wildflowers in a stunning meadow. The happy couple is gainfully employed with Aspen Skiing Company — Tucker as a public relations maven, Kevin as a popular ski instructor.

Over the weekend of September 14 to 17, Aspen Ruggerfest marked 50 years of giving blood and playing rugby. The Dark 'n Stormy Misfits of Evergreen clinched their second consecutive title, taking the trophy in the open division from the beloved Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Club, 50-22, on Sunday.

Prime sports for autumn also include fly fishing, hiking, trail and road running, mountain and road biking and the list goes on. The second annual Aspen FIFTY took place September 17, presented by WEDU. Described by race organizer Lance Armstrong as a suffer-fest, the course covered a half a century of Aspen's most iconic mountain bike terrain — Smuggler, Reverse Rim, Government, Hummingbird and Seven Star trails, with dinner afterwards to commiserate at the host's house. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association. Coming up this weekend for runners is the legendary Golden Leaf Half-Marathon on September 23, presented by the Ute Mountaineer. As always, this run sells out far in advance, but if you check the Ute's Facebook page for a bib transfer, you just might be in luck for a last minute spot.

And amidst the many fall birthday celebrations, let's wish a happy belated to a handful of Virgos who share the date of September 20: Danny Becker of Aspen, Gary Moore of Aspen and Kauai, Lori Burnstine of Aspen and Miami and Patrick O'Neil of Aspen and Boulder.

Contact May with insights, invites or info: allthewaymaymay@hotmail.com