Mountain Mayhem: Scenes from the Summer

This month's been a blur with activities, anniversaries, adventures and special occasions. A few events of note celebrated over the past week include birthday celebrations for Kimberly Levin and several friends at a campout dubbed Leo Fest on Aug. 11, a white party for local Lynn Chaffier on Aug. 15 and a trip to D-Town for David Cook on Aug 15. Kimberly's birthday drew scores of friends to a scenic spot to camp, cook and sleep under the stars. For Lynn's birthday, the guest of honor was feted with a few dozen friends gathered at a spectacular home overlooking Aspen and Aspen Mountain. David rang in his 40th with 30 tickets to a Rockies game on Aug. 18, surrounded by his wife and favorite peeps.

On Aug. 17, The Little Nell celebrated 20 years of winning Wine Spectator's Grand Award by bringing in Chef Francis Mallmann of Patagonia to prepare a feast by open fire at the base of Aspen Mountain, followed by dinner that night presented by past and current sommeliers on staff.

Epic adventures this month include the Aspen Backcountry Marathon that took place Aug. 12, as well as the Leadville 100 Mountain Bike Race that day. Yoga with a View continues atop Aspen Mountain through Labor Day, led by Shakti Shala. Enjoy the rest of summer in the mountains — it always goes by far too quickly.

