Mountain Mayhem: Get Outside

We're reaching our peak this week for fall colors. No better time to bask in the foliage on foot or on wheels. A favorite drive this time of year — up and over Independence Pass to Twin Lakes, which generally starts changing color a touch before us and holds on just as long. Top trail runs through the aspens — Hunter Creek Valley up into Van Horn Park, looking back toward the Elk Range, as well as the trusted Government Trail where last week's Golden Leaf half-marathon took place. Leading road rides for fall color — Castle Creek to Ashcroft, Maroon Creek to the Maroon Bells and the long and windy route to Ruedi Reservoir. Stop for picnics at the end or along the way. And when the weather's not exactly cooperative, as we've seen off an on the past few weeks, just break out the rain gear and embrace it in stylish slickers and Wellies.

