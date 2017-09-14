Mountain Mayhem: Falling for Fall

As we ease into offseason, Aspen's social calendar doesn't let up with a stream of special events set through October. From film festivals to cooking competitions to charitable benefits, there's something in store practically every week.

Recently, The Wheeler Opera House presented its ninth annual Mountainfilm festival in Aspen from Aug. 23 to 27 in partnership with Telluride Mountainfilm. This year's theme was "Find Your Pulse." More than 20 nonfiction documentaries broached topics on the environment, politics and social justice bringing together world-class athletes, speakers, change makers and visionary artists.

Interior designer Kristin Dittmar presented a party with "the world's most luxurious pool table" made of marble at the new Tuscany Marble Showroom on Main Street. Guests enjoyed a little friendly competition, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres while checking out the beautifully displayed slabs around on display.

The second annual Aspen BBQ Cook-Off took place at Ajax Tavern on Sept. 10 with 11 chefs competing for best barbecue in Aspen, benefiting four nonprofits: Aspen Homeless Shelter, Lift-Up, Stepping Stones and Feed My Sheep. The spirited event served as a great way for local chefs to grill side by side and showcase their best barbecue with first prize going to reigning champs Jim Butchart and Andrew Helsley with Aspen Skiing Co.

