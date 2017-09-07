Mountain Mayhem: Aspen Summer Holiday

Dubbed "the world's highest LGBTQ party," Aspen Summer Holiday debuted from Aug. 24 to 27 as a complement to the longtime-running Aspen Gay Ski Week, which turned 40 last January.

Embracing summer in the mountains, the weekend getaway featured daytime activities such as whitewater rafting, mountain biking, hiking and horseback riding. Afternoons were filled with fun lunches al fresco and poolside tea dances. Dinners, mixers and dance parties rounded out nighttime events.

Aspen Summer Holiday's signature event, Marry the Man: The Runway Edition, took place Saturday night, offering an exciting evening of glamour, cocktails and dancing in the Grand Ballroom of The St. Regis Aspen. Men's Vows, a digital magazine for gay weddings, was the presenting sponsor with editor-in-chief Eduardo Braniff welcoming all to the red-carpet Champagne reception, followed by a Mr. Turk runway show replete with handsome men.

Mr. Turk, a.k.a. Jonathan Skow, husband to women's fashion designer Trina Turk, presented his formalwear and casual fashions (think tuxes, jumpsuits and the male version of the romper — called the romphim). Skow's known for combining his eye for style, photography and architecture in his men's clothing line, which was paraded down the runway, afterward on the dance floor, and the following day at a trunk show at the Limelight.

A party with purpose, proceeds from Aspen Summer Holiday will go toward The National LGBTQ Task Force and other organizations vital to protecting and advancing progress for our community. The Task Force has benefited more than 70 organizations and programs with donations that have exceeded $2.4 million. Additional fundraising events will benefit One Colorado, The Generations Project and other important nonprofits supporting LGBT communities.

For more details, visit http://www.aspensummerholiday.com.

