Mountain Mayhem: Aspen Photo Challenge | AspenTimes.com

Over a two-week period this spring, from May 27 to June 10, you may have crossed paths with a number of shutterbugs who were out and about, traipsing up and down the valley capturing outdoor images. This was all part and parcel to the second annual Aspen Photo Challenge, presented by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association with media partner Outside Magazine. The 16 participating photographers were asked to snap and submit five images in three categories (15 total), shot during the given time frame in Aspen and the environs.

Participating photographers include the following: Seth Beckton, Dirk Braun, Chris Council, David Clifford, Jordan Curet, Ross Daniels, Jeremy Joseph, Robert Millman, Ben Moscona, Shawn O'Connor, Devin Pool, Matt Power, Jeremy Swanson, Craig Turpin, Draper White and Kristin Wright.

Judges for this year's competition were Andrea Wallace, photo director at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, renowned photographer and visual storyteller Peter McBride, and Jakob Schiller, associate editor at Outside Magazine.

The awards ceremony and presentation party took place on the evening of Sunday, June 11, at the Wheeler Opera House. The free event was open to one and all with complimentary beer and cocktails provided by Aspen Brewing Co. and Woody Creek Distillers. Results were announced as follows: Landscape winner: Devin Pool; Motion winner: Jeremy Swanson; Best image: Jeremy Joseph; Peer favorite: Devin Pool.

There's still an award to be determined: the Crowd Favorite. The online contest launched on Monday, June 12, at http://www.aspenchamber.org/aspenphotochallenge and runs through June 26. The public is invited to vote for their favorite image every day, once a day until then, when the winning image/photographer will be announced on ACRA's social media channels (@AspenCo — Twitter and Instagram) and @VisitAspen (Facebook) on June 27.

Contact May with insights, invites or info: allthewaymaymay@hotmail.com