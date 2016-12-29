Mountain Mayhem: A Very Merry Season | AspenTimes.com

Cocktail parties, holiday soirees, special events, film screenings, benefit dinners – all the makings of the end of the year in Aspen. Freeskier magazine was in town for their Elevated Apres Tour, stopping byt the winning bar, Ajax Tavern, for a video shoot, then hosting a party at the Sky Hotel on Sat. Dec 17, with editor-in-chief Henrik Lampert and publisher Damian Quigley. British DJ Pete Tong came through town for a nearly sold out show at Belly Up on Dec. 21, spinning tracks past curtain call for what he called a “Christmas show in Aspen.” SoulCycle’s pop-up studio at Boogie’s from Dec. 22 – Jan 2 has made an impact on the corner of Galena and Cooper, offering spinning classes daily to a jam-packed studio. Aspen Film’s 25th annual Academy Screenings continues through Jan 1 with twenty plus films on the silver screen. The stream of holiday events continues through the New Year – best bet is to visit http://www.aspenchamber.org for a current list of what’s not to miss!

