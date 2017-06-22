Mountain Mayhem: 35th annual Food & Wine Classic | AspenTimes.com

This year marked a milestone 35th anniversary of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Mother Nature cooperated perfectly with pristine conditions all weekend. Kicking off with a cocktail party in the St. Regis courtyard Thursday to an early morning 5K run around town Friday to the final Grand Tasting in Wagner Park on Sunday afternoon, it was a celebration of the senses in every aspect. Pop-up parties of note included the American Express Platinum House with celebrity chef Stephanie Izard, SoulCycle's outdoor studio with morning workouts, beauty care from blowouts to mani/pedis and also late night parties. The Infinite Monkey Theorem's Wine at the Mine party returned for a sixth time at Smuggler Mine, presented with Tesla and a host of Denver restaurants and a silent disco by DJ Ejay. New this year was The Peak Party atop Buttermilk, accessed by chairlift with a delicious array of food and wine awaiting all at the Cliffhouse. Terlato Wines also transformed a Hopkins Avenue penthouse into one of the more memorable daytime parties of the weekend, styled by Gold Leaf Event Design. For those not in Aspen for the weekend, FOMO was at an all-time high with social channels abuzz from fired-up influencers and super users in town and actively reporting on all the fun using #FWClassic to record their every move.

