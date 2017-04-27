Gunner’s Libation: The Cure | AspenTimes.com

So, I'm headed to Las Vegas this weekend to celebrate a friend's big birthday. And with the gaggle of gals we have booked to stay on the Strip for three nights, I am sure a few Libation columns will be forthcoming. But at our age, a hangover might also be forthcoming (you'd think we'd learn, but …). And while abstaining from alcohol would surely be a cure for said hangover, not everyone can commit to such a move. Thus, I share with you — my Vegas posse and readers in general — The Cure. Crafted by the brilliant minds at Marble Distilling Co., the blend of nurishing lemon and cranberry with the sweet-sour of gingercello and the bite of flavored vodka are sure to fix what ails you — or, at the least, get you back on the horse that threw you off.