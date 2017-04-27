Gunner’s Libation: The Cure | AspenTimes.com

Gunner’s Libation: The Cure
April 27, 2017
MAKE IT
2 oz Cinnamon Honey-Infused Marble Vodka
1.5 oz Gingercello
1 oz. Cranberry juice
Lemon
Shake vodka and gingercello over ice. Squeeze of fresh lemon. Top with cranberry juice. Garnish with lemon.
So, I'm headed to Las Vegas this weekend to celebrate a friend's big birthday. And with the gaggle of gals we have booked to stay on the Strip for three nights, I am sure a few Libation columns will be forthcoming. But at our age, a hangover might also be forthcoming (you'd think we'd learn, but …). And while abstaining from alcohol would surely be a cure for said hangover, not everyone can commit to such a move. Thus, I share with you — my Vegas posse and readers in general — The Cure. Crafted by the brilliant minds at Marble Distilling Co., the blend of nurishing lemon and cranberry with the sweet-sour of gingercello and the bite of flavored vodka are sure to fix what ails you — or, at the least, get you back on the horse that threw you off.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Weekly
Trending Sitewide
- Red Mountain home outside of Aspen nets $30 million
- Aspen candidates mull citizen’s proposal to open bus lanes to all vehicles
- Hotel Jerome work to last until next March
- NTSB concludes winds, pilot error led to fatal crash at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport
- Aspen mayoral candidate Lee Mulcahy high on cannabis meal