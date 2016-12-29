Gunner’s Libation: The Clean Slate | AspenTimes.com

MAKE IT

11/2 ounces Ciroc Amaretto Vodka

1 ounce St. Germain

1 ounce Cherry Heering

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1 ounce apple-cinnamon simple syrup*

Garnish: Sugar and edible gold flake rim

In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients except Champagne, shake vigorously. Double strain into chilled white wine glass rimmed with gold flakes and sugar.

Top with Champagne.

*Apple-Cinnamon Syrup: Cut four apples and remove the core. Boil them in 21/2 cups of water until they are soft and stewed.

Add 2 cinnamon sticks and stir for 10 minutes. Add 2 1/2 cups of sugar and stir over medium heat for 5 minutes. Drain and double strain the syrup. You can also blend the apples and cinnamon sticks for a sweetened apple cinnamon puree to use in other cocktails.