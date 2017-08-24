Gunner’s Libation: Spiked!

With the end of summer break for the kids comes that sinking feeling that summer itself is drawing to a close. But, truly, there are plenty more warm days and outdoor adventures ahead. To celebrate this change of season, which really isn't a change of season, our family has traditionally treated oursleves to ice cream after school in the first week — a way of proving to ourselves there's still fun to be had. This year, to my delight, our ice cream adventure took us to CP Burger, right in downtown Aspen. The local burger joint and family-friendly hangout (complete with mini-golf course) not only has an appealing menu of $5 milkshakes, it has an additional menu of "spiked shakes" for the grownups — including my absolute favorite Root Beer Float. And, of course, I am not opposed to re-creating this tasty, boozy float at home. In fact, does summer really have to completely end when you can sip on something like this?

DRINK IT CP Burger’s menu of spiked shakes include six options. Our favorites: • Root Beer Float: Blackmaker root beer liqueur, vanilla ice cream • Naughty Monkey: Banana, Butterscotch Schnapps, Stoli Vanil, vanilla ice cream • Pina Colorado: Malibu Rum, coconut, vanilla ice cream