Gunner’s Libation: Red, White and Blue Vodka Lemonade Slush | AspenTimes.com

Gunner’s Libation: Red, White and Blue Vodka Lemonade Slush
July 5, 2017
Prep: 10 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4 large drinks
9 cup ice separated. Note: may need up to 12 cups.
1 cup grenadine syrup
1 cup Blue Curacao
1 cup vodka
1 cup lemonade
Using a blender on crush setting, mix 3 cups of ice and grenadine syrup together until slushy. Note: You need this layer to be extra thick, so if needed, add up to 1 cup of ice. Repeat the step for the blue curacao, blending with 3 cups of ice until slushy. Like the last layer, you want this to be extra thick. If needed, add up to 1 more cup of ice and blend. Set aside.
Add vodka, lemonade and remaining 3 cups of ice to the blender and mix until slushy. It’s not as important for this layer to be thick, but it should be comparable to the others. Add up to 1 more cup of ice if needed. When finished, set aside.
Prepare drinks by layering the flavors in this order: grenadine, blue curacao, and finish with the vodka lemonade on top.
Serve immediately.
I know the Fourth of July has come and gone, but one thing remains etched in my mind: the Red, White, and Blue Vodka Lemonade Slush served up at friends' house for the holiday. First, it looked great — red, white and blue … like the American flag in a glass. Second, it was refereshing — slushies, no matter what type, are always refreshing. And last, it tasted great — the perfect blend of sweet and spike. Frankly, I am not sure why this libation needs to be relegated to the Fourth. At least we can mix up the "colors" to celebreate other summer occassions, slushie-style.