Gunner’s Libation: Portillo Pisco Sour | AspenTimes.com

MAKE IT

Serves 6

3 parts Pisco

1 part sugar syrup

1 part key lime juice

Ice

Combine Pisco and key lime juice in a blender. Mix well. Add the sugar syrup and continue mixing. Add the ice and blend 4 minutes longer. Serve immediately.

Back when the World Cup Finals were in Aspen in March, I got this great recipe for a Portillo Pisco Sour. The hook: The concept for the World Cup was created in the Portillo bar during the 1966 World Championships; the Pisco Sour is the Portillo bar specialty. And while the races have come and gone — it's summer, finally! — the recipe resurfaced this week. The hook: Ski Portillo opens Saturday, June 24 — the Chilean ski area received feet of snow recently. Hard to imagine on these glorious summer days, but some folks are out there making turns. Cheers to them!

LIBATIONS WAS CREATED BY BELOVED ASPEN TIMES PUBLISHER GUNILLA ASHER, WHO DIED JUNE 2, 2014, AFTER A BRAVE BATTLE WITH CANCER. CHEERS — TO GUNNER!