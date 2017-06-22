Gunner’s Libation: Portillo Pisco Sour | AspenTimes.com

Back when the World Cup Finals were in Aspen in March, I got this great recipe for a Portillo Pisco Sour. The hook: The concept for the World Cup was created in the Portillo bar during the 1966 World Championships; the Pisco Sour is the Portillo bar specialty. And while the races have come and gone — it's summer, finally! — the recipe resurfaced this week. The hook: Ski Portillo opens Saturday, June 24 — the Chilean ski area received feet of snow recently. Hard to imagine on these glorious summer days, but some folks are out there making turns. Cheers to them!