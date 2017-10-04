Gunner’s LIbation: Maple Old Fashioned

Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

While enjoying a sweet and savory breakfast last weekend — homemade pancakes, real maple syrup, grilled sausage patties — I remembered just how much comfort can be found in a small puddle of maple syrup. And then, while chatting with my friends at the table, the conversation turned to cocktails. More specifically, how we could bring maple syrup into our next libation. Lo and behold … the Maple Old Fashioned. Why? Because even classics like an Old Fashioned can take autumnal twist. So pilfer a little maple syrup from your pancakes and shake the sweetener with dark rum and Angostura bitters, then serve in a chilled cocktail glass. It's the best of all worlds.

Libations was created by beloved Aspen Times publisher Gunilla Asher, who died June 2, 2014, after a brave battle with cancer. Cheers — to Gunner!