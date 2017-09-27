Gunner’s Libation: Apple Cider Mule

One of my favorite summertime drinks is a mule. I love the cold copper mug and the refershing taste of ginger beer — and vodka — served over ice with a squeeze of fresh lime. It's the perfect way, in my opinion, to spend a sunny afternoon on an outdoor patio. But as summer turns to autumn, my tastebuds get a bit twisted. I crave something warmer … but, at the same time, it's still bluebird skies and outdoor seating season. This past weekend, I was introduced to the perfect early-fall libation: an Apple Cider Mule. In this creative take on a classic, the sparkling apple cider and autumnal garnish turns a standard mule into richer, more seasonal cocktail. It's the perfect transition from summer patio drinks to hot toddies by the fire; I hope an Indian summer will have us drinking these for weeks.

MAKE IT Serves 2 4 ounces vodka Ginger beer Sparkling cider Sliced apple, for garnish Cinnamon sticks, for garnish Fill two copper mugs with ice. Pour 2 ounces vodka into each cup. Fill 2⁄3 full with sparkling cider, then top with ginger beer. Garnish with an apple slice and cinnamon stick. Serve.