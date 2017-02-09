From the Vault: The Race is on … | AspenTimes.com

“Ski Club preparing for SRMSA ski meet,” announced The Aspen Times on Feb. 5, 1942. “The Aspen Ski Club is completing plans for the Southern Rocky Mountain Ski Association championship cross country and jumping events to be held here Feb. 28 and Mar. 1. This will be the first time major events of this nature have been held here. In addition to the cross country meet Feb. 28, the club is planning various street events which will add much to the day’s attractions. There will also be special events on Roch run Mar. 1, probably a giant rope race to be held in addition to the jumping event.” The photo above shows Gordon Wren cross-country skiing down Main Street in the 1942 Southern Rocky Mountain Ski Association cross-country race in Aspen. Wren was the winner of the race. The old Aspen Times building can be seen on the right.

This photo and more can be found in the Aspen Historical Society archives at aspenhistory.org.