From the Vault: Summertime Splash | AspenTimes.com

"Aspen visitors will find 10 swim pools at start of season," announced the Aspen Times on June 3, 1960. "This summer when the tourist season reaches its peak, Aspen visitors will have 10 heated swimming pools at their disposal. One of the pools, the Aspen Pool, is public, the others are private installations belonging to individual lodges. Located at the corner of Galena and Durant, the public pool is slated to open for the season this weekend. Newest of the private pools is one nearing completion at the Highlander Lodge east of the city. Other lodges having pools are The Aspen Meadows, Villa Lamarr, The Smuggler, The Nugget, The Prospector, Ski Vu, The Blue Spruce and the Hotel Jerome. In addition to serving hotel guests, the Jerome pool is used as a swimming membership club for Aspen residents." The photograph above shows the pool at the Hotel Jerome in the early 1950s.

This photo and more can be found in the Aspen Historical Society archives at aspenhistory.org.