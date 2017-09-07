From the Vault: Still Climbing

According to the Aspen Times on Oct. 16, 1986, "The first Outdoor Education program at the Aspen Public Schools was begun 19 years ago as the eighth grade week-long stay at the Outward Bound Camp in Marble. The program is still going strong. It is something Elementary School students look forward to as sort of a graduation rite. The students hike, run and take plunges in cold mountain streams. They climb the wall and rappel down mountainsides. They spend a day and a night all alone in the woods. The program is famous for building a positive self-image in the kids. After the week in the wilderness, the kids believe they can do anything." The image above shows a student rappelling down a cliff during the eighth grade Outdoor Education week at Marble in 1986.

