From the Vault: Still Climbing
September 7, 2017
According to the Aspen Times on Oct. 16, 1986, "The first Outdoor Education program at the Aspen Public Schools was begun 19 years ago as the eighth grade week-long stay at the Outward Bound Camp in Marble. The program is still going strong. It is something Elementary School students look forward to as sort of a graduation rite. The students hike, run and take plunges in cold mountain streams. They climb the wall and rappel down mountainsides. They spend a day and a night all alone in the woods. The program is famous for building a positive self-image in the kids. After the week in the wilderness, the kids believe they can do anything." The image above shows a student rappelling down a cliff during the eighth grade Outdoor Education week at Marble in 1986.
This photo and more can be found in the Aspen Historical Society archives at aspenhistory.org.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Weekly
Trending Sitewide
- Jazz Aspen Labor Day Review: Hall & Oates, Keith Urban, Maroon 5 and more
- Woman says Mountain Rescue Aspen helped save her after stricken by HACE
- Hiker airlifted to Glenwood Springs after falling 75 feet
- Aspen, Pitkin County under air quality advisory because of western wildfires
- Wildfire in western Routt County grows to 2,089 acres overnight Monday