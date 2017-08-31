From the Vault: School Daze

"Don't it seem nice, now the kiddies are in school?" questioned the Aspen Democrat-Times on September 7, 1910. "Old Aspen is lively these days, four times a day, when the kiddies are going to or coming from school. And there are almost 700 of them. The high school enrollment is as follows: Seniors, 16; Juniors, 30; Sophomores, 20; Freshman, 45; post graduates, 2; total 113. There are about 575 attending the two grade schools and that number is about equally divided between the Washington and Lincoln schools. The eighth grade has an enrollment of 70 pupils. That is going some isn't it. The high school next year will certainly have a great Freshman class. There are 93 little tots in the primary grades and the teachers have both hands in the air. But, nevertheless Superintendent Adams says every one of them will be looked after properly. Has Aspen splendid schools, well it is a certainty as long as Superintendent Adams remains at their head. Now study hard, kiddies, because you have a golden opportunity to advance under the best educational facilities in the country and the world can't beat the 'little red school house system' of your Uncle Samuel." The photograph above shows students at the Washington School (which was located in the West End) in the early 1900s.

This photo and more can be found in the Aspen Historical Society archives at aspenhistory.org.