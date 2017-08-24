From the Vault: Fish Tales

On May 23, 1940, The Aspen Times announced the imminent start of the fishing season, noting that "Saturday, May 25, will be a national holiday so far as a good share of the population of Aspen is concerned as that is the opening day of the shortened 1940 fishing season and most anglers are determined to waste no time in getting started at their favorite sport. Considerable interest has been aroused in this community by the big fish contest that is being staged by Mike Magnifico and it is believed some very nice specimens will be brought in to be measured. One man has already wagered he will land a two and one-half pound trout the first day. Get your share of the fish, but abide by the law and there will be plenty of fish for everyone." The photograph above shows Mike Magnifico (left) comparing fish stories with another man, circa 1950. (Ferenc Berko photo)

This photo and more can be found in the Aspen Historical Society archives at aspenhistory.org.