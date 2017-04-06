From the Vault: End of an Era | AspenTimes.com

"Easter ride last for No. 1 chair," announced The Aspen Times on April 8, 1971. "Aspen Mountain's historic No. 1 chair lift will provide its last day of skier service on Sunday, April 11. Built in the spring and summer of 1946, No. 1, the longest single chair lift in the world, was the beginning of the development of Aspen as one of the great ski areas. Although the old chair lift will no longer be in service, it will not be forgotten. The Aspen Skiing Corp. will issue a special commemorative lift ticket to all skiers who ride the lift on Easter Sunday. The ticket will be suitable for framing by those who wish to have a permanent memento of Aspen's early ski days. Easter morning the No. 1 lift will start at 4 AM for those who want to attend the sunrise services at the top of Aspen Mountain. Breakfast will be served for those attending either the 5:30 or 6:30 a.m. service at a cost of $1.30 inclusive. The charge to ride the lift will be $1 for those without a valid lift ticket, and the commemorative lift ticket will be given out for the morning service." The photo above shows passengers on Lift One on its last day of operation, 1971. It was replaced later that year with Lift 1A.

This photo and more can be found in the Aspen Historical Society archives at aspenhistory.org.