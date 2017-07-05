From the Vault: Back at the Ranch | AspenTimes.com

On Nov. 17, 1908, the Aspen Daily News reported on ranching activities at the Williams Ranch near Snowmass, stating "Sunday a number of men from Aspen went to the Williams brothers' ranch on Snow Mass and helped in the branding of 100 head of cattle and calves. As usual those who went to the ranch enjoyed themselves among the sizzling of branding irons and the bawls of the cattle. The dinner after the day's work was the best ever, say those who were at the ranch. The Williams boys know a thing or two about showing their visitors a good time. It was a tired but happy bunch that arrived home late that night, after the fourteen-mile drive." The photograph above shows two men on horseback driving a herd of cattle at the Williams Ranch, circa 1910.

This photo and more can be found in the Aspen Historical Society archives at aspenhistory.org.