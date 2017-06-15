From the Vault: Aspen Brew | AspenTimes.com

On May 7, 1887, the Rocky Mountain Sun boasted about how Aspen's beer compared to the rest of the world. As the paper noted, "Prof. Schwackhofer of Vienna thinks that beer fully deserves the designation of liquid bread, as it is undoubtedly nutritious, and less liable to be adulterated than wine. A community is always blessed when it has within its confines a good brewery to supply its inhabitants with a pure article of beer. California furnishes wine superior to the imported article, and our own beer equals the German product. The birthplace of beer is Egypt. A papyrus has been discovered on which a father reproaches his son for lounging about in taverns and drinking too much beer. From Egyptians, the art of brewing beer descended to the Ethiopians. While the Romans despised beer, the Germans of the north of Europe fully appreciated its good qualities. Beer is 'liquid strength:' it aids digestion, keeps up the vitality and enables it to throw off disease. The Bock beer of the Aspen brewery is a very superior article; perfectly pure, it is devoid of any unpleasant taste. The Aspen brewery is situated on the north bank of the Roaring Fork, close to town. Mr. Jake Mack is the proprietor and Chris Saunders the manager, and they have a most perfect plant, and their Bock beer is highly spoken of by the medical profession as an article suited for restoring strength to the invalid. It is a favorite family beverage. Orders by mail promptly attended to." The photo above shows Aspen circa 1891, with the area where the brewery was located near Hunter Creek.

This photo and more can be found in the Aspen Historical Society archives at aspenhistory.org.