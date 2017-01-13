Cherry Creek ChicDiscovering the new Halcyon hotel in Denver | AspenTimes.com

It’s the first hotel to open in Cherry Creek, Denver’s upscale shopping district, in more than a decade, and fortunately for Aspen-area residents, the hotel’s concept will make them feel right at home.

“We designed the hotel to feel like you were visiting your very chic friend’s house in the mountains,” says Halcyon Director of Sales, Anne Frye. “Beginning with check in.”

Like every great mountain house, the lobby of Halcyon features the “Kitchen Counter.” Here vest-clad millennials check guests in on their laptops, who have bellied up to the counter for a cocktail or two of their choice. From Intelligentsia espresso to Champagne, all drinks, snacks and a continental breakfast at the Halyon are included in your stay — and that’s just the beginning of a long list of resort amenities that attracts guests to this property.

Perhaps the coolest extra at Halcyon, an independent hotel, is the Gear Garage. Located on the main floor, the room is filled with hand-picked seasonal gear — from bikes and skateboards and even a Vespa in warmer months to ski jackets, fat bikes and snowboards and skis in winter. No longer do you need to drag all of your gear to Denver to have fun, and for guests who are visiting the city, they can grab a bike and ride the Cherry Creek Bike Path, or reserve the gear for a day trip to the mountains. Should the streets of Cherry Creek prove too crowded for your Halcyon longboard, the staff will put you and your gear into the house Land Rover and spin you to Washington Park. All rides from Halcyon, within 5 miles of the resort — meaning LoDo, Coors Field and the Denver Zoo — are on the house.

When not shopping Cherry Creek’s great stores, or at the Cherry Creek mall which is two blocks away, the 154 rooms at Halcyon are efficiently designed and full of light for a relaxing retreat. Every room is outfitted with a vertical turntable and a selection of LPs according to your musical preferences. Open year round is the rooftop pool and hot tub with a great view of the Denver skyline, and in the summer Departure, the hotel’s adjoining restaurant (see sidebar) opens a rooftop sushi and dim sum restaurant and bar called Departure Elevated, with full-service cabanas available by request. A third dining experience, Quality Italian, an Italian-American steakhouse, is scheduled to open at the hotel next month.

Before heading to dinner, I enjoyed a glass of wine in Halcyon’s living room, where there is a collection of contemporary art pieces and comfortable couches to gather with friends. Halcyon is not a luxury hotel, things like turndown service and high-end linens are not a part of this experience. Instead, its modern luxury concept focused on friendly, hip community and a whole sensory experience, the perfect place to base your city adventures.

Roaring Fork Valley residents can experience Halcyon at a discounted rate this winter, starting at $199 through March 31. To book the rate, visit http://www.halcyonhotelcherrycreek.com and use the code ASPEN.

Amiee White Beazley writes about travel for the Aspen Times Weekly. Reach her at awb@awbeazley.com or follow her @awbeazley1.