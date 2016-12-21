All We Want: Aspen’s annual nonprofit wish list | AspenTimes.com

Including the $1 Million Incentive Fund, a total of more than $34.8 million will be distributed to Colorado nonprofits, including many in the Roaring Fork Valley.

For the seventh year in a row, Coloradans showed their passion for Colorado nonprofits on Dec. 6, the biggest day of giving in the state. More than 145,000 donations amounted to $33.8 million to power the state’s nonprofit sector. Donations ranged from $10 to over $100,000. A portion of the $33.8 million raised came through KidsforColoradoGives.org, a new component of the ColoradoGives.org website designed specifically for kids.

Aspen may be a land of plenty. But it also is a land with plenty of needs — at the holidays

and all year-round. So once again, we asked our local nonprofits what their No. 1 need is. The outpouring of responses — and the breadth of requests — always surprises us. It reminds us, year after year, that we can all make a difference to our neighbors in need. We hope you’ll read this and give generously where you can. HERE are their wishes, In their own words.

Anderson Ranch Arts Center

Anderson Ranch Arts Center wishes for a 15-passenger van that will be used for our programs. A van will help to expand the Ranch’s reach down valley for our children’s art program, as well as transport students to and from locations for workshop field trips,

“we make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”- winston S. Churchill

off-site events and more!

Hannah Thompson, 970-923-3181 ext. 212, hthompson@andersonranch.org

The Art Base

The Art Base would love a new laptop.

Jocelyn Murray, 970-927-4123,

jocelyn@theartbase.org

Ascendigo

Ascendigo offers athletic experiences for kids and adults on the autism spectrum and is in need of sponsors to fund our buddies for our weekend program anything helps!

Ascendigo, 970-927-3143,

aotto@ascendigo.org

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies

ACES seeks a 12-passenger van to efficiently and safely transport program participants between ACES’ four sites and off-site locations. ACES also has need for a two stage gas snowblower and a plow truck and/or plow attachment to maintain safe winter access to ACES visitor centers at Hallam Lake, Rock Bottom Ranch, and the Catto Center at Toklat. Items welcomed new or used in good condition.

Christy Mahon, 970.925.5756,

cmahon@aspennature.org

Aspen Chapel

We broadcast our gatherings and special events over the internet, and we are looking for someone to sponsor the streaming side of our work. We bring people in from all over the world to talk about issues of peace, reconciliation and the transformation of Consciousness. This goes all over the country, with visitors to the chapel tuning in from their homes. We have the ability to offer Naming Rights. The whole program costs $20,000.

Nicholas Vesey, 970-355-4243, nicholas@aspenchapel.org

Aspen Education Foundation

Top of our wish list is to maintain the teacher salaries and programs we fund. Please help us support extraordinary public education so that it is available to all students.

Brooke Bedingfield, 970-429-3626, bbedingfield@aspenk12.net

Aspen Film

Our number one need is an individual or business to help underwrite Aspen Film’s new free outdoor screenings in Galena Plaza next summer. Any amount helps.

John Thew, 970-306-0661,

jthew@aspenfilm.org

Aspen Historical Society

Our wish list: Temperature-controlled storage to preserve aging films, including those classics of skiing from the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s & ’90s.

Christine Benedetti, 970-925-3721 ext. 102, christine@aspenhistory.org

Aspen Junior Hockey

Aspen Junior Hockey is grateful to provide our youth hockey players gear (from skates to a helmet) necessary to play the game safely and correctly. The AJH equipment room at Lewis Arena provides families a tremendous opportunity to save money by outfitting their son or daughter throughout their youth hockey career. This season, AJH needs support replenishing its stock of helmets, gloves, and elbow pads.

Shaun Hathaway, 970-618-5093, shaun@aspenjuniorhockey.com

Aspen Public Radio

Bose Laptop speakers for remote editing sites: $99/set (would love two pairs!)

Carolyne Heldman, 970-920-9000 x10, carolyne@aspenpublicradio.org

AspenOUT

Locally we support all of the GSA’s at the high schools in the valley from Aspen to Glenwood Springs. We also support the Hope Center, which has created a counseling program for LGBTQ youth and their parents. We have created a film series in partnership with Aspen Film for the same youth programs. Specifically we could really use some help with video taping and editing services in order to create a “it-gets-better-video.”

Kevin McManamon, kevin@rfglcf.com

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet

Wish List: $250 for ASFB¹s Folklórico Scholarships. Since 1998, ASFB’s Folklórico has enriched the lives of children through free after-school instruction in Mexican folkloric dance. Folklórico now directly impacts the lives of 123 students, grades K-12 in the Roaring Fork Valley schools. The award-winning Folklórico ensemble performs regularly across the region and teaches artistic excellence, promotes positive youth development and encourages the crossing of cultural boundaries by students and their families. $250 would help cover the costs of folklorico shoes for five students in need.

Jessica Moore, 970-925-7175 x101, jessica@aspensantafeballet.com

Aspen Strong Foundation

One wish: for every resident from Aspen to Parachute to take a Check up from the Neck Up and keep up with their mental hygiene; http://screening.mentalhealthscreening.org/aspenstrong #aspenstrong

Christina M. King, 215-833-5817,

cking@christinamking.com

Aspen Words

As we look towards the 20th Anniversary season of Winter

Words, our number 1 wish is to provide more young people with access to inspirational authors and role models in the arts. A $5000 gift will underwrite 200 student tickets to the Winter Words author series, helping us to encourage the next generation of writers.

Jamie Kravitz, 970-925-3122 ext 2#, jamie.kravitz@aspeninstitute.org

Aspen Youth Center

In addition to financial gifts which will help keep our after-school and all day summer programming Forever Free, Aspen Youth Center is in need of eight new chrome book computers for our youth computer lab. These computers are used for homework but will also be used for new coding classes so the kids can learn about building websites and more.

Michaela Idhammar, 970-544-4133, michaela@aspenyouthcenter.org

American Renewable Energy Institute and the AREDAY Summit

At the top of our Christmas wish list is a worldwide transition away from the burning of fossil fuels, towards renewable energy and energy efficiency at the speed and scale necessary to usher in a new clean energy economy. We are currently raising funds to purchase an Electric Vehicle charging station for Snowmass Village, to kick off our first ever AREDAY ELECTRIC Vehicle Show, June 22-24, 2017.

Chip Comins, info@areday.net

Carbondale Chamber of Commerce

Our No. 1 need would be volunteers for our POSSE. The POSSE is the Volunteer and Goodwill committee of the Carbondale Chamber, and helps organize Business After Hours, Ribbon Cuttings and other Chamber events, and represent the Chamber in a professional and positive manner.

Carbondale Chamber, 970-963-1890, chamber@carbondale.com.

The Chris Klug Foundation

Our wish is to eliminate the wait for the 119,000 people waiting for an organ transplant. You can support this effort by registering to be an organ donor on our website. We also need volunteers to help with our educational, nation-wide, outreach programs.

Lauren Pierce, 607-333-4814,

lauren@chrisklugfoundation.org

Davi Nikent, Center for Human Flourishing

We provide seminars, programs, events, retreats and films on topics of integral health. Our wish is for a graphic artist marketing person to assist in the development of a proforma for our larger vision — the establishment of a retreat center —

A Center for Human Flourishing

Rita E. Marsh, 970-618-5879,

ritaecm@hotmail.com

GrassRoots Community Network

Full HD transformation of the GrassRoots Community Studio at the Red Brick Center for the Arts. Eighteen year old studio equipment, technology from the last century, is worn out from the creation of over 5,000 community video productions. In order to continue serving over 100 local organizations, and helping to connect our entire community for many years to come, the complete facility needs technological transformation. $350,000.

John Masters, 970-925-8000,

masters@grassrootstv.org

HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley

Help us care for people by donating to our Compassionate Care Fund. This fund helps care for those that don’t have the financial ability to pay for hospice care, palliative care or home health care for themselves or a loved one. Patients’ ages range from a few weeks to those over 100. HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley is the only nonprofit end-of-life provider throughout a service area of 6,000 square miles. Since we began serving the Pitkin, Garfield and Eagle communities, not one patient has been refused care.

Roger Proffitt, 970-930-6008,

rproffitt@hchotv.org

Jazz Aspen Snowmass

JAS is looking for new National Council and Band Members to help us keep the music playing in our Valley. JAS National Council members provide essential support for the organizations educations programming. Discounted National Council memberships are available until the end of the year. The JAS Band is a seeking new individuals to be a part of this exciting new level of JAS membership, encouraging philanthropy and social membership in young community members.

Andrea Beard, abeard@jasaspensnowmass.org, 970-920-4996

Lucky Day Rescue of Colorado

Fosters!

Rachel Hahn, 970-618-3662,

ldrachel@outlook.com

Pathfinders

Our No. 1 need is money to pay for individual counseling for those struggling with grief and loss in the areas of Aspen to Parachute.

Allison Daily, 970-379-5276,

allison@pathfindersforcancer.org

Preschool on Wheels

The mobile Preschool on Wheels Program is a partnership project of Aspen Community Foundation¹s Cradle to Career Initiative & Garfield Re-2 School District. Since 2012, Gus and Sunshine serve 120 preschoolers each year from Rifle, Silt and New Castle. A tax deductible gift of $3,000 will sponsor a child for the entire year of preschool. $800 would support the cost of fuel it takes to get Gus and Sunshine to 3 daily stops. Walmart gift cards would help fund bus and classroom supplies.

Logan Hood, 970-925-9300, logan@aspencommunityfoundaiton.org

Red Brick Center for the Arts

Our wish is for artists to donate to our Jan. 17 auction!

Angie Callen, 970-429-2777,

angie@aspenart.org

Response

Response needs volunteer advocates. These advocates support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. They provide invaluable assistance on our crisis line and with follow-up services for survivors. Volunteers must complete 30 hours of training. Our next training is Jan. 16 Feb. 4; all sessions take place after business hours.

Christine Nolen, 970-920-5357, christine@responsehelps.org

Roaring Fork Center for Community Leadership (RFCCL)

We need more people willing to “step up” to community leadership roles and opportunities in both political and non-political organizations. We ask that you donate to RFCCL¹s scholarship fund to develop our communities next leaders or “step up yourself” by applying to be a participant in the RFL Class of 2018.

Andrea Palm-Porter, 970-922-6035, andrea@rfleadership.org

SHining Stars Foundation

We have a waitlist- and we need your help! In March, we will bring 70+ children with cancer to Buttermilk Mountain for 8 days of high alpine adventure. We still have 34 children waiting for a sponsor. Will you give the gift of hope to one of these children today, and sponsor a Shining Star? Visit http://www.ShiningStarsFoundation.org to donate or learn more.

Rosemary White, 970-726-8009, Rosemary@ShiningStarsFoundation.org

Smiling Goat Ranch

Smiling Goat Ranch implements The Horse Boy Method — a tried and tested, scientifically proven method of gaining communication and re-patterning the brain for people on the autism spectrum, with ADD, ADHD, Anxiety; and for veterans with PTSD, using horses, movement and a natural environment. We provide our services free to all families, so our number one need is funding to cover our half-day sessions and to feed and care for our horses.

Sheryl Barto, 970-379-1383, sheryl@smilinggoatranch.com

Stepping Stones of the Roaring Fork Valley

We are looking for cash donations during the holidays and funding for our middle school drop-in center we are opening in the spring.

Kyle Crawley, 720-207-7646,

kyle@steppingstonesrfv.org

Theatre Aspen

Theatre Aspen is looking for a volunteer leader to be the organizer and chief cheerleader for all of our wonderful year-round volunteers.

Paige Price, 970-300-4307,

paige@theatreaspen.org

Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist

System for the hearing impaired to be able to hear services on Sunday

Rev. Shawna Foster, 970-510-0442, minister@tworiversuu.org

Valley Life for All

We are interested in securing TV, radio and print ads to do a monthly informational message regarding “tips” or understanding inclusion for education and advocacy through a sponsored space or $1,000 marketing budget allowance.

Debbie Wilde, 970-319-1279, community@valleylifeforall.org

Wilderness Workshop

Our No. 1 need is a Hi-Res Digital Projector.

Rebecca Mirsky, 970-963-3977,

rebecca@wildernessworkshop.org