Warrant arrest leads to coke charge | AspenTimes.com

Life appears to have gone from bad to worse for one local man.

Jeffrey Halferty, 47, told police Monday that he would turn himself in at the Pitkin County Jail on two outstanding civil court warrants charging failure to comply with court conditions, according to an affidavit filed Wednesday in Aspen District Court.

Halferty, however, never showed up at the jail.

But early Wednesday morning, Aspen police officers spotted Halferty inside The Red Onion bar. Halferty tried to leave the bar, but when the officers followed him outside and told him to stop he kept walking, according to the affidavit.

"I caught up to Halferty, told him he was under arrest for the warrants and to place his hands behind his back," Officer Kirk Wheatley wrote in the affidavit. "Halferty continued to try and reach into his front right pocket, before handcuffing and after."

When the officer searched Halferty prior to placing him in a patrol car, Halferty pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket, which fell to the ground.

"Halferty said it was not his and he did not know how it got there," the affidavit states.

The paper was later found to contain 1.2 grams of a white powder that preliminarily tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit. Halferty was charged with felony cocaine possession, in addition to the two warrants.

