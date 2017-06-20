Volunteers needed for trail work at Aspen’s Sky Mountain Park Tuesday night | AspenTimes.com

Volunteers are needed tonight to finish converting a double-track portion of the Skyline Ridge Trail in Sky Mountain Park into a single-track trail.

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and the Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association have enlisted volunteers the past two Tuesday evenings. One more session is needed to finish the job.

Volunteers can park at the Snowmass Village Rodeo Grounds. Project ambassadors will greet volunteers and they can register for the work. Volunteers can either hike or bike to the work site.

The work begins at 4 p.m., but volunteers can show up whenever their schedules allow. They will knock off at dusk. Dinner and drinks will be provided.

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails and Aspen Parks and Open Space also are organizers of the work day.