Viceroy Snowmass to close for $3.5 million remodel

The Viceroy Snowmass will close Oct. 9 until Dec. 15 to undergo more than $3.5 million in renovations.

Snowmass Base Village, which acquired the Viceroy as part of its December 2016 purchase from Related Cos., is investing in the hotel "to keep the property current with luxury hospitality trends and to ensure its continued status as Snowmass' premier hotel," according to a statement from the developers.

Upgrades will occur throughout public areas of the hotel, such as the lobby and a "remodeled and reconcepted" restaurant from Richard Sandoval. Sandoval's restaurant group operates Venga Venga Cantina and Tequila bar on the Snowmass Mall.

The renovated Viceroy also will include a new coffee shop, named Cafe V, as well as a new fitness center with state-of-the-art workout equipment and extensive natural light.

These changes will be complete prior to the 2017-18 ski season. Next spring, the hotel intends to upgrade its pool area, including adding two new oversized hot tubs and the reopening of Nest as a vibrant new poolside meets slope-side bar and outdoor dining experience.

The developers said they would release further details over the next few months.