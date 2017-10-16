Vail Resorts to buy The North Face and Columbia stores in Breckenridge

Vail Resorts Retail announced Monday the company has agreed to buy three stores — The North Face, Columbia and Main Street Outlet — that all sit on Main Street in Breckenridge.

According to a statement announcing the purchases, Vail Resorts Retail has agreed to buy the three stores from longtime Breckenridge Ski Enterprise owners, Steve and Susan Lapinsohn. The statement says Vail Resorts has a long relationship with The North Face brand, and officials anticipate closing on the deal and assuming operations at the same locations later this month, adding them to an already long list of retail locations owned by Vail Resorts already operating in Summit County.

"Steve and Susan Lapinsohn are highly respected members of the Breckenridge community and have been providing guests and locals with top-line outdoor clothing and equipment and exceptional service for more than 25 years," said Greg Sullivan, chief operating officer for Vail Resorts Retail, in a prepared statement.

"We are looking forward to continuing their legacy of providing both the service and retail experience that our Breckenridge guests value and appreciate," he added.

Vail Resorts Retail currently operates 12 North Face stores in Colorado, Utah and California, as well as Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia, where Vail Resorts also has a Columbia store.

"It has been an amazing and gratifying experience to be part of the Breckenridge community for many years, working with such an enthusiastic staff and growing these shops into exactly the kind of retail experience we would like to have when we're shopping," Steve Lapinsohn said in the statement.

"It will be bittersweet as we will miss our phenomenal staff and some of the day-to-day operations, from ordering new inventory to helping customers find just the right product," Susan Lapinsohn said. "We are also excited to have our stores continue to evolve with a company and current retail leadership team that shares our vision and goals."

Reached over the phone Monday, a spokeswoman with Vail Resorts took questions about how existing employees at the three stores could be affected by the sale, but she did not respond to them by press time.

However, officials with Vail Resorts Retail said in the statement they're proud to carry the Lapinsohn's legacy forward.

"The setting on a historic Main Street, in an iconic ski town, and with established partners like The North Face and Columbia make it a perfect match," Sullivan noted.

Vail Resorts runs almost a dozen mountain resorts and three urban ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone in Colorado.