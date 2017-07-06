UPDATE: Firefighters expect another hot, dry day in Breckenridge fighting wildfire | AspenTimes.com

BRECKENRIDGE – The Peak 7 neighborhood in Summit County remains under evacuation as of 8 a.m., Thursday, July 6, following the spread of the Peak Two Fire. Initial reports of the fire, located between Breckenridge and Frisco, came into the Summit County 911 Center at 11:11 a.m. by a mountain biker, Wednesday, July 5.

The Peak 7 Neighborhood, which includes approximately 463 residences, was elevated to full evacuation at 3 p.m. yesterday. The Farmer’s Korner and Gold Hill neighborhoods are on pre-evacuation notice. As of Thursday morning, the fire was approximately 2 miles northeast of the Peak 7 neighborhood.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been destroyed as a result of the fire; no highway closures have been issued.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Breckenridge Police Department have been patrolling the Peak 7 neighborhood to inform the residents about the evacuation order. The Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to comply with the evacuation order, which is in place for the safety of the public.

The Red Cross is operating an evacuation shelter at Summit Middle School, 158 School Rd., Frisco. Several dozen evacuees reported to the shelter Wednesdy evening. Three spent the night. The evacuation order will be re-evalutated at 12 noon today. A briefing for evacuees will take place at 10 a.m. today at Summit Middle School.

Yesterday evening, the fire was mapped at 82 acres with some spotting to the north and the south. There is no containment at this time (0%). Firefighters are expecting another hot, dry day, with sporadic winds. Firefighter and public safety remains a top priority. Firefighters will be working to establish an anchor point on the fire by using direct and indriect suppression methods, such as building containment lines when and where it is safe to do so. The public can expect to see aerial resources in the air conducting water bucket drops on the fire as directed by ground crews.

The following resources have been dedicated to the Peak Two Fire:

Eight smoke jumpers

One 20-person hotshot crews

Two 20-person Type II hand crew

Two helicopters dropping buckets of water

Several engines patrolling structures in the Peak 7 Neighborhood

Responding local fire agencies: Red, White & Blue Fire; Lake Dillon Fire; Copper Mountain Fire; Leadville Fire Department; Vail Fire Department; Kremmling Fire; North-West Fire; Grand Lake Fire; Town of Breckenridge; Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The Peak 2 Fire is currently a Type 3 Incident Command structure and is expected to transition into a Type 1 Incident Comman Team over the course of the next two days.

Because of the wildfire activity in Summit County and surrounding areas, the community is experiencing moderate smoke levels, which are not expected to be a significant health concern. Smoke levels increased overnight, especially in low-lying areas or valleys.

If wildfire smoke causes visibility to be less than five miles in your neighborhood, smoke levels are unhealthy. References of five-mile visibility are as follows:

• If you are in downtown Dillon and unable to see Buffalo Mountain

• If you are in Breckenridge and unable to see Peak 8

• If you are at the Frisco Marina and unable to see Buffalo Mountain.