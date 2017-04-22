Two Aspen Leafs players honored by Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League | AspenTimes.com

The Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League announced its end of season awards this week, with two Aspen Leafs players among those recognized.

Charlie Van Allen, an Aspen native who recently finished his second season with the Leafs, was named the league's Student Athlete of the Year. Van Allen, an Aspen High School senior, finished his final two years of school while playing for the Leafs.

According to the league, Van Allen posted a 4.379 GPA and has been accepted to Middlebury College, Wesleyan University, Bowdoin College and Princeton University. Van Allen finished fourth on the team this season with 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists).

Viacheslav Goev, also a second-year Leaf, was named the league's defensive MVP. A native of Russia, Goev missed the early part of the season before returning to help the team end a mid-season slump.

Pikes Peak's Kole Mudra was recognized as the league's leading scorer, while the Miners' Erik Anderson was named best goaltender. Pikes Peak defeated the Steamboat Wranglers to win the league championship this season.

Steamboat, in its first season, was named the organization of the year while its coach, Troy Mick, was named coach of the year. Steamboat's Kameron Fink was named the league's best forward.

