Tweet All About It: Wining up for the Aspen summer | AspenTimes.com

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "It took some work (@AirCanada, why don't you fly to #ASE?) but it's finally booked. Watch out, #Aspen, a Torontonian is coming (in Aug)!" — @VuongKevin

• "Food & Wine Classic #Aspen June 16-18. Counting down until the fun begins!" — @littleredskihaus

• "I just VOTED!! #go torre (@ Aspen City Hall in Aspen, CO)" — @DJFolami

• "Want to give a shout out to @Aspen82 for having me be a part of their new sports show today. Look forward to watching it. #Aspen" — @austin_colbert

• "Excited to be the only #caviar producer at the @foodandwine Classic in #Aspen next week! Come by and taste our #FarmtoFork deliciousness!" — @SterlingCaviar

• "T minus 11 days until I move to Aspen for the summer! What is this life??" — @ElleValera

• "movie idea: two MAGA guys, trolling journos on their phones, on a roadtrip to Aspen. Title: '…TWIT and Twitter'" — @PaulBoudreau83

• "I literally have to say 'my name is Aspen. Like the tree or Colorado' when I'm at work. Perks of being at a call center" — @Rugger_33

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type "TheAspenTimes" (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what's happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.