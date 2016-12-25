Tweet All About It: Tis the season in Aspen | AspenTimes.com

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

• “The fact that both Kate Hudson and Elton john are both in aspen makes me so happy. I live in the best place!” — @boisestatesam

• “I wish @MariahCarey would invite me & my kids to Aspen with her for Christmas Who wants 51 & rain in this boring Town of Columbus, Indian” — @glennajernigan

• “Here in Aspen and just found out they didn’t even film Dumb and Dumber here — freaking Hollywood. I kept trying…” — @LEDInvestments

• “Dear Harry, All I want for Hanukkah is for the #SoulAspen pop-up to stay forever. Katie #soulcycle #aspen” — @kshapiromedia

• “I don’t go to work in the morning. Galaxy Quest is on. I live in Colorado. Things are still good in my bubble. #Aspen STAY AWAY TRUMP!” — @DaliDager

• “Finally got my boots on. Supposedly I’m supposed to ski now. Hot chocolate anyone? #aspen” — @AmyRutberg

• “#santa all I want for #christmas is my #aspen fix” —@debragarrett

• “Can’t wait to see what new tricks are pulled and records broken at #XGames #Aspen 2017” — @Georgexzone

• “Really wish I was in Aspen right now snowboarding and being surrounded by mountains and nature, like that would make me hella happy” — @Kati3ricee

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.