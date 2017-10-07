Tweet All About It: This and that

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "Honored to be at @aspenfilm preview party at #Aspen Annex Gallery with artists Mindy Karl & Dale Hollinger – collaborative Karl Hollinger" — @artistinaspen

• "Who wants to go to aspen with me?! I'm serious" — @Bigcat_05

• "We really enjoyed our trip to Aspen historical museum last week. We learned a ton of interesting facts about the silver mines in the area" — @Miss_Kierstead5

• "We are thrilled to welcome @JedBernstein to #TheatreAspen as our new Producing Director!" — @TheatreAspen

• "the aspen dictionary only goes to swag, gangnam stlye, and shakira" — @asponybot

• "FBI Chief McCabe — 'We sort of should have seen this coming', he explained to an audience at the Aspen Institute regarding Russian interference." — @chiIIum

